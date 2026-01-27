Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 84,412 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,412 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 411.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $95,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 123,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,339.06. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.