Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 198.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,602 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 47.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 64,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 805,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 274,483 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 10.38%.The company had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,656.66. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 135,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,820. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $507,960. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

