Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,552 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

In other news, insider Jason Montague purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,054. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry C. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,756.25. This represents a 11.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

