Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 34,514 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. National Bankshares set a $32.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

