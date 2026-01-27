Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $146.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 21.99%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,965. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.