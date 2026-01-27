Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 146,444 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 135.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 146,444 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of SM opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

