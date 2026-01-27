Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,354 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 328.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

