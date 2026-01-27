Strs Ohio Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 381,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

