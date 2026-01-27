Avient Corporation $AVNT Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Avient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Down 1.0%

Avient stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.57 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avient from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

