Analyzing Cool (NYSE:CLCO) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool and OceanPal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $323.67 million 1.60 $98.14 million $0.60 16.12 OceanPal $5.55 billion 0.00 -$17.86 million ($66.00) -0.02

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool 17.45% 7.94% 2.66% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cool has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 1 3 0 0 1.75 OceanPal 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 173.9%. Cool pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cool beats OceanPal on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

