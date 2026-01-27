Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $447,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,641.32. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.51. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $135.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna set a $100.00 price target on shares of Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.