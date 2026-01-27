Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,828 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,103,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $23,535,000 after purchasing an additional 697,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.