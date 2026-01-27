Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $708,338.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,790.96. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 34,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $2,840,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 580,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,880,052.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,499. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

