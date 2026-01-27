Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 187.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 943,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth about $18,458,000. 4D Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1,369.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 115,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $147,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,013.37. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,792.80. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.86. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.02%.Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

Featured Stories

