Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mattel by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $20.00 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

