News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in News were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in News by 33.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in News by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

About News

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

