Strs Ohio Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a report on Monday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

REG stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

