Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Financial Analysis

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 6 0 2.60 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $22.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 26.68% 15.96% 1.71% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 38.83% 8.86% 1.91%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Franklin BSP Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $4.84 billion 3.36 $1.00 billion $2.16 11.04 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $210.45 million 3.94 $95.88 million $0.80 12.71

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 129.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 177.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.