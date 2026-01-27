Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Critical Analysis

Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avalon Rare Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Rare Metals has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Rare Metals $40,000.00 1,262.74 -$3.72 million N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $670,000.00 217.17 -$42.24 million ($1.93) -3.13

This table compares Avalon Rare Metals and Atlas Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avalon Rare Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Rare Metals and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Rare Metals -5,445.83% -4.41% -4.05% Atlas Lithium -9,881.20% -120.64% -51.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon Rare Metals and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Rare Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Lithium 1 0 1 0 2.00

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.35%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Avalon Rare Metals.

About Avalon Rare Metals

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

