Brokerages Set Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) Target Price at $22.10

Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PONY. Barclays assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PONY. HSG Holding Ltd acquired a new position in Pony AI in the second quarter valued at about $78,184,000. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,903,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 728.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,447 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,174,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Pony AI by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,379,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PONY opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Pony AI has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 6.42.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 350.98%. On average, analysts predict that Pony AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

