Financial Survey: Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and Yunhong Green CTI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 0.59 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -6.69 Yunhong Green CTI $17.95 million 0.58 -$1.50 million ($0.31) -12.16

Yunhong Green CTI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC. Yunhong Green CTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BRC and Yunhong Green CTI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 1 1 2 0 2.25 Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 149.02%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Yunhong Green CTI.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Yunhong Green CTI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60% Yunhong Green CTI -3.76% -7.78% -3.07%

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Yunhong Green CTI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

