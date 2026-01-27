Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $352.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

