Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,056 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of Ferrovial worth $58,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $498,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,957,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,584,000 after purchasing an additional 601,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ferrovial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,386,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,444,000 after purchasing an additional 472,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ferrovial by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268,774 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

