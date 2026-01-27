J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $49.54 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

