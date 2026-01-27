J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $37.50 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,050 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after acquiring an additional 564,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 485,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.97.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

