Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $90.51, with a volume of 5130925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

