EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Camtek by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,529,000 after acquiring an additional 550,072 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,142,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,601,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,061,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,473,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.17.

Shares of CAMT opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 158.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $151.24.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

