EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.09 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $134.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

