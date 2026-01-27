Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Raised by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $39,144,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 117,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,745,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Financial LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investor reaction to an RBC upgrade of Invesco (IVZ) and commentary about a business-mix shift is supporting sentiment for Invesco-managed ETFs, which can lift demand for QQQ as investors favor large-cap growth exposure.

ETF roundups recommending buy-and-hold ETF strategies can boost flows into benchmark funds; coverage that highlights broad ETF allocations may indirectly support QQQ if readers allocate to large-cap tech/growth ETFs.

A corporate press release about Questcorp Mining's advisory-board appointment is unrelated to the Invesco QQQ ETF and is unlikely to affect QQQ flows or price.

Analysis warning of a "defiantly hawkish pause" by the Fed raises the risk that higher-for-longer rates will weigh on high-multiple growth names concentrated in QQQ.

Articles flagging tightening liquidity and potential credit-quality issues (so-called "garbage loans") increase downside risk for risk assets; tighter funding and credit stress are negatives for growth-oriented ETFs like QQQ.

Macro outlook pieces forecasting a flat 2026 or highlighting geopolitical/market risks (e.g., Japan-related vulnerabilities) imply limited upside for broad equity indices and could dampen QQQ performance if those risks materialize.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

QQQ stock opened at $625.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.80. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

