EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.50 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 98,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ExlService by 22.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

