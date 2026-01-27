CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,592 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $101.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

