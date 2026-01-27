AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Head to Head Review

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and AvePoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $22.76 million 0.14 -$810,000.00 $0.02 0.70 AvePoint $330.48 million 8.36 -$29.09 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

Digerati Technologies has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digerati Technologies and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 AvePoint 0 5 9 1 2.73

AvePoint has a consensus price target of $18.66, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies 11.49% N/A N/A AvePoint 0.55% 0.66% 0.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvePoint beats Digerati Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.