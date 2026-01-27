NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,443.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,500.00 to $8,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday.

NVR stock opened at $7,686.95 on Tuesday. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,459.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7,691.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NVR by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,634,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NVR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in NVR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

