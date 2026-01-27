Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on CI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.36.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $280.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average of $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.