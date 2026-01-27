Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Youlife Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of YOUL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. Youlife Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youlife Group stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 1.54% of Youlife Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Youlife Group Company Profile

Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.

