Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.