Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- A month before the crash
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.