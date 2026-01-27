Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.