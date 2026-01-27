ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $39.4770. 12,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 46,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Trading Down 4.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Company Profile

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

