Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$116.74 and last traded at C$116.20. 58,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 76,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onex from C$153.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Onex from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Onex from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.48.

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$179.62 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 68.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onex Co. will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current year.

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees.

