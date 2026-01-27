Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 60,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.44.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

See Also

