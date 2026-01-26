BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,863,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 758% from the average session volume of 333,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

BTU Metals Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

