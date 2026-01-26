Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,528,000.55 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 411,057 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,475,679 shares in the company, valued at $113,625,425.85. This trade represents a 2.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Under Armour alerts:

On Monday, January 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 995,896 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,514.16.

On Friday, January 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 928,397 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,709,641.55.

On Wednesday, January 21st, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 5,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $29,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,769,581 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $9,945,045.22.

On Friday, January 16th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,837,686 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,291,041.60.

On Tuesday, December 30th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28.

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,381,091.03.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 9,416,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761,448. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 395.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 596,294 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 363.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 326,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 504,912 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 616.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,184,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 351,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.