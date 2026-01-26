Insider Buying: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Major Shareholder Acquires 995,896 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 995,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,514.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,224,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214,648.01. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 928,397 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $5,709,641.55.

On Thursday, January 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 411,057 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.55.

On Wednesday, January 21st, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 5,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,769,581 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $9,945,045.22.

On Friday, January 16th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,837,686 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $10,291,041.60.

On Tuesday, December 30th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28.

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $12,381,091.03.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761,448. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 583.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

