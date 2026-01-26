Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLICGet Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 200 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 126,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,140. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nelson Munpun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 12th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00.
  • On Monday, December 8th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $250,550.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 517,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLICGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

