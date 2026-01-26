Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 200 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 126,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,140. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nelson Munpun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $250,550.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 517,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

