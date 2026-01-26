Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $579,941.28 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $579,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,529,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,401,788.96. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $687,735.09.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,207,283.42.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 80,520 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $1,261,748.40.

LIND traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 460,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,749. The company has a market capitalization of $890.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.19.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,911,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,068,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 962,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

