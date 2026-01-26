Oshkosh (OSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently:
- 1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/18/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/14/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/19/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2025 – Oshkosh had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 12/10/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2025 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/28/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.
Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.
