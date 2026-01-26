Oshkosh (OSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently:

1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/18/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Oshkosh had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/10/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2025 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2025 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

