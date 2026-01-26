BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 41.7% – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded up 41.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,228,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 291,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

BTU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.