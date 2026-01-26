Carole Huntsman Sells 910 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) insider Carole Huntsman sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.78, for a total value of $449,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,261.16. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carole Huntsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total transaction of $1,082,989.38.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $18.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.17. 336,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,506. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.34.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-? agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

