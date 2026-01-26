Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 and last traded at GBX 298.75, with a volume of 434593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £341.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.20.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan.

With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan. These assets include multi-billion-dollar in-situ resources, with over 400,000 ounces of gold and one million tonnes of copper, according to JORC standards.

