Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 and last traded at GBX 3.77. 24,916,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 12,667,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.18.

Eurasia Mining Trading Down 9.8%

The firm has a market cap of £111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.05.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula. It also holds interest in the Nittis-Kumuzhya-Travyanaya project in Russia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.